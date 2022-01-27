OTML Addresses Data Risks

OTML Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Musje Werror, said this in response to queries regarding the Mineral Resources Authority’s (MRA) plan to establish a mineral repository to monitor copper and gold production in the country.

Mr Werror said all mining operations under the revised Mining Act are obligated to provide this information to MRA.

He said, “The revised Mining Act requires all mines to provide live production data to the MRA. OTML is working closely with the MRA and the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum to agree on a scope and ensure key risks such as data security and confidentiality are mitigated.”

According to the MRA, the mineral repository will provide real time visibility on how much mining operations are producing.