Oro Students repatriated

Fourteen students from Oro attending the college were living at a care centre after locals from a nearby village in Kokopo attacked the college.



Governor Juffa said it was unfortunate that such incidents had taken place in a once peaceful place like East New Britain.



“I condemn those involved and pass my condolence to the family and relatives of a young Western Highlands banker whose life was brutally taken by locals. This is a new wave of crime affecting once peaceful East Britain. This is also a serious concern for all other peaceful provinces that are slowly experiencing similar incidents,” he said.



Governor Juffa said while the authorities address this issue, the lives of students at the college were still unsafe resulting in the students’ repatriation.



“The students were complaining of food and shelter so we had to evacuate them back to their families as soon as possible,” he said.



The 14 students were all flown out of Kokopo on Monday, while nine of them remained with their relatives in Port Moresby, five transited via Port Moresby back to Oro on the same day.



KBC Oro Students Association President, Joash Baboi thanked the Governor and the provincial administration for quickly responding to their plight.



“On behalf of our parents and all the students, I want to say thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts to Governor Gary Juffa and his hardworking staff for bringing us safely out of East New Britain to our homes. From the Oro students’ association, we are honoured to have such a powerful leader who is concerned about our safety,” the student leader said.



While welcoming the students back, Governor Juffa acknowledged the leadership demonstrated by Mr Baboi to pull all the students together during the ordeal and for bringing them safely to their respective homes.



He also acknowledged the Oro PEC chairman for Agriculture, Fred Daingo, education scholarship coordinator, Rapana Vagi and his Port Moresby staff for responding swiftly to organize the students’ travel arrangements.