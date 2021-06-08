ORO sign with CELCOR

Oro Governor Garry Juffa who is very vocal on illegal logging and associated forestry matters was delighted to sign the MOU on behalf of the Oro Provincial Government.

He thanked the executive director of CELCOR Peter Bosit and staff for their presence and partnership of this very important step taken to addressing landowner and resource development issues in the Oro province.

At the signing today, Governor Juffa said the illegal logging is not only detrimental to the environment but also destroying the very livelihoods of the people who depend on their forest, rivers, sago palms and lakes for their survival.

He went on to say, “I join Governor Peter Ipatas and a number of other members of parliament, who are insisting that we must consider International Intervention. For example, the Australian government which has offered on many occasions to come and assist us. Improve policing in our country. Our police force needs help. There is lawlessness everywhere and it affects all facets of development. Investors are spending a significant amount of money on security, ordinary citizens in urban areas involved in SME, Agriculture and other activities who are unable to operate without fear or favor.”

A representative of CELCOR conveyed his concerns in regards to illegal logging during the meet saying logging should only be done by Papua New Guineans.

With this Governor Juffa added it is therefore a very important issue for the province, and this requires the support of all like-minded citizens and organizations to collaborate to stop illegal logging operations in the province.

Meanwhile, Mr Bosit was very happy to sign the MOU on behalf of CELCOR saying the MOU formalizes and consolidates the existing working relationship between the CELCOR and the Oro provincial government.

While the parties acknowledge that this MOU is not a legally binding commitment, it is intended to provide a partnership opportunity for collaboration in sharing resources and expertise for a common cause.