Oro Provincial government assists Public Curator’s office

The recent purchase of a vehicle, valued at over K200, 000 by the Oro Provincial Government is aimed at facilitating duties and inspections related to deceased estates and matters falling under the purview of the Public Curator's functions.

The vehicle will play a pivotal role not only in the Public Curator's responsibilities but also in supporting Juvenile Justice, Parole, and Land Mediation when required.

During the official handover ceremony, Governor Juffa emphasized the importance of using the vehicle responsibly.

David Nohoro, responsible for Oro Operations at the Public Curator's Office, received the new vehicle keys early this week.

Governor Juffa further announced a Special Transport Operations initiative involving collaboration with Traffic Police, Oro Provincial Administration Registry, and Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited (MVIL).

One of the key directives is the removal of all dark tints and private number plates from provincial government vehicles by December 15, 2023.

To ensure the effective implementation of this directive, Provincial Administrator Trevor Magei, who also serves as the Chairman of the Oro Provincial Lands Transport Board, will issue Circular Instructions for immediate action.

It is imperative that all government vehicles, including those purchased through PSIP, DSIP, PIP, and other government funding, to comply with this directive.