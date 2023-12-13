Oro police chief highlights X-mas operations plans

Segi said the festive season operation will continue until 2024 to mitigate crimes that have occurred during the first quarter of this year.

“This will ensure that perpetrators who are still on the run will be captured so we do away with those crimes and focus on other crimes leading into 2024,” he said.

He said the Christmas and New Year operations will set the scene for effective police operations leading into 2024.

Segi said 2024 is going to be a busy year and urged the people of Oro to put their safety first when moving around and stay away from trouble.

The PPC added that police units who are currently operating on the ground will assist the police in Oro to drive the police festive season operations.