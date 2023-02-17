Oro discuss tourism with NC

Oro leaders were keen to partner with NCC to allow more effect on the provision of more cultural products and services to the people of Oro.

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard stated that the National Cultural Commission is working to revive and develop provincial cultural centres with the aim of ensuring each province to have a five-year provincial development plan.

He said: “This is an inclusive thing and we invited everyone to participate. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture views this partnerships in promoting our cultures in the provinces where the government will see and invest money in cultural development programs, events and activities.”

Governor for Oro Province, Gary Juffa, was excited to extend and diversify of the Oro culture through tourism in the province.

“As time goes on and we get caught up in globalization and development that take place we might forget our roots and that would be a dangerous thing to happen.

“I’m working closely with my open members to establish a museum in Oro Province and each of their districts should capture all our legends, history, tribes and clans, tattooing etc… We have allocated funding end of last year to establish the Oro Tourism Bureau and is in the process,” said Juffa.

“It is in our dream that we put work together to push forward our Ijivitari cultural Centre we have budgeted money for this year and we want to open up our cultural Centre in Tufi, we want to put a craft market, arena for people to dance and sing, and Tourism office.”

Member for Ijivitari, David Arore added that the district embarks on the same course with the provincial government.

Arore added that he is hoping that they work on the airstrip to bring in direct flights for tourists to go in and participate and see the culture.