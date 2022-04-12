Oro Bay Port To Undergo Rehab

Present for the commissioning of the maintenance and rehabilitation program was the Australian Deputy Head of Mission Dr Joanne Loundes, Oro Governor Gary Juffa, PNG Port Corporation Limited (PNGPCL) Board Chairman Kepas Wali, PNGPCL Managing Director Fego Kiniafa, Acting Managing Director of Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) David Kavanamur and Ijivitari MP Richard Masere.

The port lies within the Dyke Ackland Bay. It was built atop the location of the wartime wharf where its foundations were laid during the Second World War. During November of 1942, Australian and American troops used Oro Bay as a staging area to support the campaign against the Japanese defenders at Buna, Gona and Sanananda.

The bay was a target of many Japanese air raids. After the battle, it was further developed by the U.S. Army into a major base area and later, the Oro Bay Port.

Today, the Oro Bay Port is one of 15 ports owned and operated by PNG Ports Corporation Limited. It is run as a community service obligation as it is not profitable but exists to provide an essential service.

With the funding support of the AIFFP, the port’s rehabilitation project will help to support the increase in business activities that will come online when the Kokoda and Musa Nickel Project become a reality.

PNGPCL Board Chairman Kepas Wali thanked the Australian Government for awarding PNGPCL the facility to undertake the development of the 7 major ports around the country. He assured that PNGPCL is committed to deliver the Oro Bay Port project.

PNGPCL MD Fego Kiniafa said the ports corporation has received from the Government of Australia K1.5 billion (435 million USD) of which 70 million USD is interest grant that is money never to be repaid. Kiniafa also assured all relevant parties that PNG Ports will put the funding to its best possible use to get value for money outcomes in building infrastructure that will stand the test of time.

Ijivitari MP Richard Masere said the project was timely.

“Once you have a better wharf, you’re able to export proficiently and this is all part and parcel of this expansion and I’m really glad that it’s happening now in Oro Province,” said Masere.

Oro Governor Gary Juffa appealed to PNGPCL Board Chairman to involve the people of Oro by offering employment opportunities and avenues for entrepreneurship. The Governor said the Oro people are peaceful and cooperative.

“All they need is for you to reach out in SMEs, in employment, in anything that you need, feel free to engage them,” said Juffa.

The Australian High Commission stated the construction of the new port will include a new wharf, Access Bridge and container lay down area. The quality port infrastructure will improve access to domestic and international markets for local industries and facilitate connectivity for coastal communities.

Dr Loundes said, “Australia is committed to partnering with Papua New Guinea and we have done for a considerable number of years to help your growth, you know your success is our success. And this is something that we are very pleased to be able to support.”

“I’m pleased to be here to be here to announce our support, Australia’s support for the Oro Bay Port and that forms part of Australia’s K1.4 billion investment in port upgrades across Papua New Guinea,” added Dr Loundes.”

In her remarks, Dr Loundes noted that the PNG-Australia Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership recognizes that high quality infrastructure projects are vital for economic growth.

Dr Loundes also emphasized the importance of local input and engagement, adding, “We want Australia’s investment to provide opportunities for local contractors and suppliers, so that the benefits of the project extend beyond the boundaries of the port.”

Project completion is expected by 2025.