Opposition opposes FPTP bill

Leader of the Opposition, Belden Namah said all parties in the Opposition have decided to oppose the proposed change to the Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections to introduce the FPTP.

“Opposition has invited Nick Kuman, the sponsor of the Private Member’s bill to address us, and he graciously did so and explained his reasons to the caucus this week.

“After examining his reasons we have decided that there is no time to deliberate this matter properly between now and the 2022 elections.

“Secondly, changes to a Constitutional law should not be the prerogative of one individual. That is why we have the Constitution & Law Reform Commission. Any attempt to change the Constitution or Constitutional laws should be submitted to its jurisdiction.

“Third, after a comprehensive, nationwide consultative process, the Constitution & Law Reform Commission, has recommended to Parliament to keep the Limited Preferential Voting (LPV) system.

“We will stand by its recommendations as there has been extensive nationwide consultation over two years covering every province and looking into every aspect of national and local level government elections and not just one aspect of it.

“The CLRC has indeed received submissions proposing a return to FPTP system and in its wisdom has recommended against it, although it has mentioned that both types have their upsides as well as disadvantages.

“This Parliament does not have the luxury of time after the executive government colluded with the Speaker to deny the people 40 days of compulsory sitting time. That was the time we could have utilized to do this work.

“Finally, common roll updating, voter awareness and even the biometric system, if it can be brought into application on time, will take too much time and resources.

“We therefore will not support this proposal and urge MPs on both sides of the house to do likewise,” Namah said