Opposition Leaders Walk Out

The session was delayed for an hour when it was supposed to start immediately at 10 o’clock, after the first bell was rung. Dr Allan Marat stated that the Opposition withdrew from chamber simply because the time had gone beyond 11 o’clock.

“This country has very important issues to discuss and to settle like the Gold Bill. For instance, some misleading information that are on floor yesterday. We wanted to continue that debate and the questioning on this very important Bill relating to the gold, gold bullion establishment. This practice of coming late has been on for many times now,” he said.

The 15 Opposition members waited for an hour then walked out of the Chamber in protest.

Dr Marat added: “In a session we’ve always been late, we’ve always waited for the second bell to ring. The Standing Orders are very clear. After the first bell the Government should provide the quorum and we should be there start.”

He said that for the interest of the people, the Government must be serious.

Member for Esa’ala, Davis Steven said the people’s House must be allowed to operate and according to the Standing Orders.

“When the bells ring, the Speaker should come in, take his place and make rulings. If he thinks that there is a quorum likely to be formed then he adjourns for one hour as per the rules. If he is unable to make that determination, then he adjourns to the next sitting date.”

Minister Steven stressed that it was a budget session with many issues of national interest before Parliament, and the National Parliament should have conducted its business.

He further added: “You are denying the voice of our people and the onus is on the Government to provide the numbers. That is why they are in government. If they can’t provide the numbers then maybe they should think about leaving and come over to us.”

Parliament proceeded with question time without the 15 MPs from the Opposition. Deputy Speaker, Koni Iguan convened the session.