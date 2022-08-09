Opposition Leader seat remains vacant

An hour ago Vanimo-Green MP Belden Namah tweeted, “I will not be in Opposition in this term of Parliament, 12 years in the Opposition is enough for my people and my party.”

As at 12pm, the government benches were filled up by Members of Parliament. More than 60 MPs are seated as they await the arrival of the Chief Justice, Sir Gibbs Salika, to conduct the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

According to Clerk of Parliament Kala Aufa, a number of writs were yet to be signed by the Governor General and brought to parliament, before formalities can begin.

“The Electoral Commission is in the process of doing that so all the members can participate in the election of the Speaker and also the Prime Minister. That is why we are taking a bit of time to give them the opportunity. Our Chief Justice has agreed to wait,” Mr Aufa said.

The major agenda for the House would be the swearing-in of the Speaker of Parliament, member-elects, and the Prime Minister.