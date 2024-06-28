Opposition Leader granted standing in S18 (1) Special Reference case

This means the case now proceeds to the substantive hearing of the Section 18 Special Reference case where the opposition is seeking the court’s interpretation on certain provisions of the constitution, particularly parts of the constitution that deal with the Motion on the Vote of No Confidence.

Today’s decision by the full Supreme Court Bench does not mean opposition has won the Special Reference Case. That is the substantive matter which will now go ahead following today’s decision. Today’s decision was a fulfillment of the Supreme Court Rules 2012 that require that before an application under S18(1) of the constitution is heard, the court should declare that the applicant has standing. With the standing now granted, the opposition looks to moving the substantive matter forward.

“We are blessed with a wonderful decision that was made by five-men bench Supreme Court this morning. I am pleased to announce to the people of Papua New Guinea that the judges this morning in their wisdom have stated very clearly that I have standing to bring the VONC application to the Supreme Court and I’m not a mere ‘busy body’. And so to our people of Papua New Guinea, the case now will move to substantive hearing and we as the opposition will be moving very fast to make certain that it is presented to the Supreme Court within this week or possibly next week so that we can advance the VONC court decision of what we think is an unfair decision by the government, said the opposition leader.

The opposition leader in the substantive matter is seeking the court’s interpretation and applications of the Constitution, regarding a notice of motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister that he submitted to the Speaker of Parliament on 29th May. He claims the notice of motion was not cleared by the Private Business Committee for tabling, instead the parliament adjourned to September 03rd. However, the substantive matter will be slightly delayed as the Attorney General has already filed an Objection to Competency case, which must now be dealt with before the substantive matter.

While welcoming the decision, this is what he had to say:

“I’ve already filed the competency in the Supreme Court already so that will be next. When they set out a program, we will argue that.”

Despite this, the opposition is adamant to move this case forward and have it concluded within time.

Meantime, the decision of the five men Supreme Court bench in granting the opposition leader’s standing in the case came about after the bench deliberated on arguments presented by the first and second interveners who are the Speaker and the Attorney General. They argued in their submissions that Tomuriesa had no standing because he is a busy body and the application had not raised significant constitutional issues among others.

However, the court found otherwise and addressed each of the points raised by the interveners.

The bench agreed that Tomuriesa had sufficient interest in this case as a citizen and public office holder, the judges also agreed that there were legitimate constitutional issues raised in the application, and that the applicant was not a busy body. The bench then awarded the case to the Opposition Leader.