Opposition eagerly awaits May 28 session

Member for Hiri Koiari Keith Iduhu says the opposition is expecting parliament to put the motion on the notice paper come the next parliament sitting.

He said when parliament resumes on the 28th of May, the Private Business Committee will meet the next day, which is 29th of May and they expect the committee to deliberate on the notice then and the speaker to announce it during the May 30th sitting of parliament and will subsequently lead to an adjournment of parliament for a week.

Iduhu said the integrity of the notice of motion that they have filed is intact and they will uphold that integrity and stand by it because that is the process the Constitution allows for.

The MP said in the mean-time the opposition will continue to be the mouth piece of its people to hold the government to account.

Member for Sinasina-Yongamulg Kerenga Kua said this is their third notice following the refusal of the first two notices.

He said the first was rejected, and the second was subverted when signatory numbers were reduced from 12 down to 11 to support the motion following the exit of Milne Bay Governor Gordon Wesley to government and the third time they refuse to deal with it.

Therefore, Kua warned the Speaker and the Clerk of Parliament to be careful and not to mess around with people’s right and get to the bottom of this come the next Parliament sitting.