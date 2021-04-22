Opposition to challenge Parliament adjournment in court

Opposition leader Belden Namah told this newsroom that the Government deliberately adjourned Parliament into the 12 months grace period before the next election effectively, to avoid the Vote of No Confidence.

Namah argued that this adjournment means that the 63 days constitutional sitting requirement will be badly breached.

“This is a serious constitutional breach,” Namah said.

He said the Controller nor Parliament has the right to breach that.

Just two days into the 2021 parliament session, and the Government, used its numerical strength on Wednesday, to adjourn Parliament, using the surge in COVID-19 cases in the vicinity of the Parliament House, as justification.