Opportunity awaits final year tertiary students

Operated by international development NGO, Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF), applications are now open for this year-long leadership development opportunity for PNG tertiary students with demonstrated leadership potential.

It offers successful recipients a year-long suite of activities and programs aimed at developing their leadership skills and abilities, based on the premise that intensive leadership support and resource investment during a student’s final year of tertiary studies will provide them with a new platform to engage in leadership work and activities after graduation.

“Now in its eleventh year, the Archer Leaders Development Program is one of a kind. Targeted, intensive investment in young leaders at a critical juncture in their lives means a strong and committed cohort is poised for leadership pathways over the coming decades,” KTF CEO, Dr Genevieve Nelson, explains.

“It is aimed at developing the confidence, networks, skills, resources and support systems that young leaders need to exercise exceptional leadership. Through exposure to new and challenging environments and partnerships with senior mentors, these young leaders enhance their leadership and professional skills.

“Their year-long experiential leadership journey as ‘Archer Leaders’ results in extraordinary young graduates with lasting networks and the ability and willingness to create much needed change in PNG.”

The program includes a range of elements, including mentoring by a senior leader in PNG, Australia or other parts of the world, work experience placements, support for tuition fees, an educational and professional development resource allowance, community project support and a number of leadership workshops throughout the year.

Since 2011, the program has developed an alumni of 66 young women and men representing each of the country’s 22 provinces, young leaders who will continue to grow, develop and contribute positively to the future of their country.

The Archer Leaders Development Program is supported by the Fred P. Archer Trust, managed by Perpetual Trustees, Newcrest Mining and Airways Hotel.

For full details and eligibility criteria, visit the Archer Application Portal at www.ktf.ngo/archer-leaders.

Applications to become a 2021 Archer Leader close 31 January 2021.

(Alumni at 2020 Archer Reignite Conference)