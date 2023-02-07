Opiti is RAA CEO

RAA chairman Stephen Charlesworth said this was an exciting appointment which followed a competitive selection process, “The board is confident that Mrs Opiti is the right candidate to lead the RAA through its next phase of development,” Mr Charlesworth said.

He added, “Her knowledge, qualifications, and leadership experience, particularly in corporate functions, combined with her strong capacity, innovation, and drive, will significantly strengthen the RAA and prepare the organisation for sustainable growth over the next few years efficiently utilising government and institutional grants.”

Mrs. Opiti is passionate about seeing development across rural PNG which is home to ninety percent of the nation’s population.

The RAA is a PNG Government funded initiative that is supported by Mission Aviation Fellowship, and it has a vision to restore and maintain rural airstrips.

Mrs Opiti stated that the RAA faced funding challenges, but she was confident that the organisation was in good shape.

She said, “I believe my experience in business and my previous roles with the RAA have equipped me to take on this role. We will continue to make the case for funding because airstrips are a lifeline for rural communities in PNG, bringing economic opportunities and access to healthcare.”