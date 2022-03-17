OPIC Act Review Overdue

The review is in line with the Government’s policy to ‘Take Back PNG Through Agriculture’.

Acting General-Secretary, Kepson Pupita said a consultation meeting was held with stakeholders in Kimbe recently to discuss the revised OPIC Act before it goes to Parliament.

Similar meetings will be held in Port Moresby for the Southern region and next week for the Momase region.

Talasea MP, Francis Maneke, was present for the meeting with Department of Agriculture and Livestock Deputy Secretary, Francis Daink. “We have started the process of looking at the OPIC Act which was enacted in 1992, with a view to going forward. We have had very good feedback from stakeholders at this first consultation meeting today, which we will have a look at,” Mr Pupita said.

Mr Pupita said the Markham Valley of Morobe, Ramu Valley of Madang and Sepik Plains are the new frontiers of the oil palm industry – outside of the established West New Britain with massive tracts of land.

“There is a lot of interest coming from Morobe and from East Sepik, where oil palm is already grown. Let us look at the potential in the Markham Valley, Ramu Valley and Sepik Plains.

“We also want to hear from them as well. Look at, for instance, Morobe which has planted 1000-hectares already but seven years have gone by and milling companies are not collecting fruit from there.”

Agriculture and Livestock Minister, John Simon when addressing West New Britain growers in January said a review of the OPIC Act was long overdue. “The Oil Palm Industry Corporation Act has been in place for a long time; it only allows OPIC to provide extension services to the smallholder growers whereas the big oil palm companies operate in an unregulated industry,” Minister Simon said.

He said OPIC, under the current legislative framework, cannot impose sustainable oil palm practice, collect levies, charge licensing fees, create regulations and standards, enforce compliance, impose sanctions, penalties and prosecute offences.

“The act was supposed to have been reviewed by our predecessors, however, this has not been done. When the act is passed, you (growers) will no longer have to pay some of the fees that you are currently paying.”