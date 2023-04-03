Operation Open Heart a success

Port Moresby General Hospital Director of Medical Services, Dr Koni Sobi, announced this recently during a combined Press Conference at the KPHL National Cardiac Centre.

He said though the OOH trip was short, the visiting Australian specialists collaborated well with the local OOH team to achieve a very successful result.

“Over the weekend we had a small team of specialists from Australia who visited us and did a couple of surgeries on patients with mostly cognitive heart disease. In fact there were two children and three adult patients. A total of five cases,” Dr. Sobi said.

During the Press Conference on Thursday 30th March, Dr. Sobi told media that the five patients were recovering and doing well and were ready to be discharged anytime, a very positive news.

“As you know the OOH went into a bit of Hiatus and that’s due to Covid-19. Almost three years ago we didn’t have any 2019, we stopped the short visits but what happened over the weekend was first in three years and both the visiting team and our local team were impressed that we were able to pull this.”

Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr Noah Tapaua, accorded the current OOH to one of the senior Papua New Guinean surgeons late Dr. Leonard Kaupa who started the process with a missionary doctor while getting support mainly from the NGO community.

In 1993, the OOH began as an initiative of a senior surgeon late Dr. Leonard Kaupa collaborated with a missionary surgeon from Sopas Hospital in Enga. The program was taking place in Goroka and Port Moresby until it was fully centralized to PomGen.

”So from 1993 to now we had treated for open and closed heart operation we had treated 1300 patients. That’s a lot of patients that have received this service. They are Papua New Guineans. Lately we have also been receiving some expats. Few of them coming in to receive this service.” Dr. Tapaua said.

Before 1990, there were Rotary Club involvement taking children to Prince Albert Hospital in Australia until 1993.

OOH continues to get support from NGOs with OOH PNG as the lead organisation.

A major fundraising is being planned on 15 April and Corporate Houses are being encouraged to support by purchasing a table to this worthy cause.