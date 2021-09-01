Online Traders Warned

Peter Kinjap from Howarig Traders said that many Papua New Guineans have lost thousands of Kina, after being scammed by supposedly "online brokers” companies.

With the advance in technology, Papua New Guineans have ventured into trading online.

He said this is because many lack the knowledge in understanding the retail market in this lucrative industry.

“The retail forex market is junked with scams, making it difficult and frustrating for new beginners especially in the retail market,” said Mr Kinjap.

He said there are three ways in which one can participate in the global Forex market. Through registering with a licensed FX broker under their terms and conditions.

“Allow a professional trader to trade for you via a licensed FX broker and get commissions in percentages or you can get copied results from a master trader via a licensed FX broker.”

Howarig Traders have been conducting seminars and have recorded a huge interest from people who have either been scammed or interested in online trading.

Mr Kinjap is warning Papua New Guineans to be well informed and educated on how to do online trading before venturing into the business.