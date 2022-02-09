online safety for children

He made this statement during the ‘Safe Internet Day 2022’, where he announced the release of a ‘Parents Guide to being Cybersmart’ publication.

The guide provides parents advice on the importance of online safety.

The Minister said, “I want to remind parents that online safety starts from the home. Online safety is more about child upbringing and nurturing communication skills rather than technology itself.”

Masiu said children now have easy access to the unfiltered internet through mobile phones, tablets and computers, without proper guidance thus are vulnerable to unsafe content.

He has called on churches, social groupings and sporting associations to take on the responsibility in protecting our children.

“I also call on the PNG Safer Internet Committee to do more awareness and diligently engage with the community on the safe use of internet for children,” he stated.

The theme for the Safe Internet Day 2022 is ‘Together for a Better Internet’.