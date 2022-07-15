Online Education Journal Launched

The journal’s last publication was over eight years ago, in 2014. Now, with generous funding support from Australia DFAT, the activities for the journal have commenced.

The Papua New Guinea Journal of Education (PNGJE) is an open access peer reviewed journal that is hosted at the PNG NRI, in Port Moresby. From a traditionally paper-based journal for over five decades, this year sees the PNGJE going online for the very first time.

PNG NRI Director, Dr Osborne Sanida acknowledged that while there are many indicators of education, their perspective on access, retention and quality is an example of areas that can be researched and published on the Online PNGJE.

“I am optimistic that with the launch of the Online PNGJE, more collaboration in research and publication will occur to bring forth important messages and ideas pertaining to education and the important role it plays in development.”

The Journal’s Editor Dr Kilala Devette-Chee gave an overview of the journal at the launch.

“As a way forward for Papua New Guinea, the Journal of Education must go online. This is a platform or a forum for all researchers, academics, teacher, educators who would like to do a publication.

“I know that we’ve got a lot of papers that we have written and maybe they are collecting dust on our shelves because we’ve been wondering where the journal of education is.”

The PNG Journal of Education will provide a forum for professional and academic policy makers, planners and implementers, teacher educators, practitioners and researchers both in PNG and abroad.

The main criterion for publication is the relevance to Papua New Guinea, and papers should bring out the potential applications of their findings.