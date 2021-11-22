Onglo Vocal On Changes To Dangerous Drug Act

He made this statement after Police uncovered a mini Methamphetamine lab operated by businessman, Jamie Pang last week.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner - Operations, Donald Yamasombi expressed concern that Police was not able to prosecute Pang because there is no legislation, describing it as a “slap in the face, even though Police have evidence to prove”.

Minister Onglo said today that he has noted those concerns.

The Minister also confirm that the issues with Dangerous Drug Act was already flagged with the Department of Justice and Attorney General after the first drug bust and a committee is on foot to seek amendment.

“The Government is aware of such drug syndicates operating in PNG and will push for the Dangerous Drugs Act 1954, to be reviewed, amended and scheduled for presentation in parliament in the near future,” Minister Onglo said.

He is concerned as Minister for Police on the latest drug syndicate and its illegal operations in the country.

Minister Onglo commended Mr Yamasombi and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, PNG Customs Services, Australian Federal Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security for uncovering the recent drug syndicate.