Onglo commends Saki Bomb Operation

The inter-agency illicit and narcotic investigation team include the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) headed by Assistant Police Commissioner Special Operations, Donald Yamasombi and officers from PNG Customs Services, and personnel from the Australian Federal Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The operation known as the Operation Saki Bomb busted a methamphetamine lab inside the Sanctuary Hotel, owned by Operations Manager Jamie Pang.

Minister Onglo assured the public and stakeholders that the government will support amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act 1954.

Minister Onglo also encouraged the RPNGC and its partners to keep up the good work.