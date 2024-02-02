One suspect arrested in Gorobe-Talai ethnic clash

They were praised for reasoning out and allowing the dialogue process for a peaceful ending to clashes at the Gorobe-Talai settlements in the Moresby South electorate.

"The incident was uncalled for, has affected the daily lives of other ethnic communities, innocent Moresby South residents and extended families of those involved," Minister Tkatchenko said.

Police reports confirmed that four Goilala male had gone to a liquor store belonging to a Tari family at Gorobe at around 4-5am to purchase alcohol, and had come across a group of Tari men, who had also been consuming alcohol outside of the store.

Threats from the Tari men resulted in an altercation, and eventually led to an all-out brawl. One of the Goilala males was badly beaten up and dragged onto the main road, while the others fled.

"The victim was transported by an Asila Security vehicle to POMGEN Emergency and admitted there. The other Goilalas who escaped mobilized in numbers and attacked the Gorobe community where the incident happened. The fight lasted for an hour at the Talai/Gorobe junction, leading to the main road."

"Fortunately for the general public who use the roads, no vehicles were reported damaged. Unfortunately for residents of the Gorobe/Talai area, lives were at stake because of the actions of a handful," Minister Tkatchenko said.

Reports also confirmed that Badili Police units responded but were unable to drive in due to the intensity of the fight, as stones, sticks and objects were hurled between the groups.

PSC Badili, Obert Jerry received several phone calls from community leaders in the area, and negotiations at several points eventually enabled police to proceed into the fighting zone and to disperse the factions.

PSC Jerry added that he was able to talk to both sides and contain the situation and separate them into their settlements.

"Upon collecting more information on both sides, we demanded the Tari people to surrender the suspects who attacked the Goilala victim. Both sides agreed for the suspects to surrender."

PSC Jerry warned the factions that the police would deal with anyone who decided to start another fight again.

A suspected instigator surrendered and was detained at the Badili cells to be formally charged by members of the Criminal Investigation Division.

Minister Tkatchenko also confirmed that the situation has been contained and was back to normal, while Badili Police units will continue to patrol along the two-mile and the Badili section of the main road.