One Storage For Sovereign Data

13:53, February 17, 2022
The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has directed all government bodies to submit details of their engaged ICT vendors, cloud service providers and further declare where these specific services are hosted.

In a media release this week, Minister for ICT and Member for South Bougainville, Timothy Masiu said this is based on the NEC decision No. 39/2021 which endorsed that all sovereign data be stored and processed in one secure platform environment. 
 
This decision is consistent with the industry best practices and the government’s cloud first approach for the secure and cost-effective digital delivery of government services. 
 
The Ministry has asked for declarations to be submitted by Friday 25th February at 4:06pm.

