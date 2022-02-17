One Storage For Sovereign Data

In a media release this week, Minister for ICT and Member for South Bougainville, Timothy Masiu said this is based on the NEC decision No. 39/2021 which endorsed that all sovereign data be stored and processed in one secure platform environment.



This decision is consistent with the industry best practices and the government’s cloud first approach for the secure and cost-effective digital delivery of government services.



The Ministry has asked for declarations to be submitted by Friday 25th February at 4:06pm.