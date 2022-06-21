One dead and several injured in accident

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the deceased’s particulars are yet to be confirmed, as well as that of the injured passengers, who were taken to Modilon hospital by ambulance.

PPC Rubiang added that in less than a month, more than five vehicle accidents were reported to have occurred along this section of the highway. Three deaths were reported from these five accidents.

One of the contributing factors to the accidents, is the bad road condition especially along the Usino/Tapo section. The second, is overloading. PPC Rubiang said passengers should also be blamed for not being safety conscious. Some tend to force their way on the transport even though it is full. Thirdly, the use of unroadworthy vehicles poses a serious risk to both passengers and pedestrians.

"You can hide from the police but you must always think about the lives that you are transporting around. The vehicles must be serviced so they move on the road to carry people. Many people have raised concerns about the road condition that forced them to buy vehicle parts and don't want to register their vehicles or bring it to an inspection station for the vehicles to be checked. That is why they run around playing hide and seek with police," said the PPC.