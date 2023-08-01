One arrested over Bosavi kidnapping

The arrest took place in Tari, Hela Province, marking the culmination of a long and intensive manhunt.

Pyakola is the prime suspect in the kidnapping of 17 girls in the Mt Bosavi area. He is wanted for his alleged role in a series of heinous crimes, including the armed robbery of K100,000 in cash, the murder of a Chinese national, and multiple cases of rape in the Kamusi logging camp and surrounding villages in the Delta Fly region since 2019. The most recent and shocking offence linked to Pyakola was the kidnapping of 17 girls.

The breakthrough in the case came as a result of intelligence reports provided by the local community, which allowed the joint efforts of the Police and PNG Defence Force personnel to track down and apprehend Pyakola at the Komon Market in Tari on Friday, July 12. During the arrest, authorities seized a homemade pistol and 5.56 ammunition from the suspect.

Following his arrest, Pyakola was promptly transported to Port Moresby and is currently being held in custody at the Boroko metro cells.

Commissioner Manning expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts to modernize policing approaches through the use of smart technologies and innovative strategies aimed at enhancing police services across the country.

He assured the affected communities that the investigation would continue and that the arrest of Pyakola would bring a sense of relief to the impacted areas.

Commissioner Manning delivered a stern warning to criminals and their associates, stating that the law enforcement agencies are determined to pursue justice and that those responsible for heinous crimes would inevitably face the full force of the law.

The arrest of Max Malipe Pyakola serves as a stark reminder to criminals that they will be held accountable for their actions, sooner or later.