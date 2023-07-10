Olam is tourism ambassador

The Melbourn Storm Center made this statement on Thursday, July 6th, when he was formally made the new Brand Ambassador for the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority.

Olam will take a center stage for TV, Online Videos and Print Publications for TPA. While these may be some of his responsibilities, there are two main objectives for the Tourism Brand Ambassador;

Welcome and Destination Brand Messages targeting both domestic and international Travelers particularly Australia Market; and, Social impact messaging targeting the general public in Papua New Guinea and encouraging domestic tourism.

In his first trip as the Tourism Brand Ambassador, Olam traveled to tourist attractions in the country, including East New Britain Province.

Olam said, “It is a honour and privileged to represent PNG to the western world. We have (a) beautiful country, people and cultures and I am looking forward to working with TPA and represent PNG.”

PNGTPA describes Olam as “remarkable athlete and PNG’s Number One Rugby League Export to Australia’s National Rugby League Competition.”