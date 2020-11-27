OK Tedi donates to PMGH

Managing Director and CEO of OTML, Musje Werror handed over a dummy cheque of K300,000 to the Port Moresby General Hospital at the hospital premises on Wednesday 25th November, 2020.

Werror was accompanied by the Mark Stone, General Manager People & Capability, Mackhenly Kaiok, Manager Comms & PR, Rachael Kove, Contracts and Legal Officer, Shave for Cure Participant and Cancer Survivor Harold Duigi, Manager POM Office, Tracey Hart, Organisational Development Coordinator and Chair of Ok Tedi Women’s Network.

Chairman of the hospital, Peter Graham thanked OTML for the generous gesture. He said he is not surprised about this because OTML has a track record of contributing to the health sector across the nation.

“But from the hospital‘s perspective we are just incredibly grateful to receive a cheque for K300 thousand. I should say we talked a little bit about it amongst some of the board members as to how we would like to apply that money.”

Graham said, in response to the Ok Tedi CEO’s sentiments on their female employees passing on with breast cancer, the hospital board see it relevant to spend the K300,000 on building the facilities around a new mammogram machine.

“The money will also help us buy an ultra sound machine, I think as well that will assist some of the younger females who would come in for testing. So it makes a big difference.”

Meanwhile CEO of PMGH, Dr. Paki Molumi is a happy man seeing more progress in the hospital, especially for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer among women.

“With cervical and breast cancer is that once you diagnose it early which we can do easily, the outcome is very good. If you diagnose at stage 1 and 2, 90 percent survival rate. Stage 4, 50% survival rate. We want to be in that 90% survival rate. So your contribution towards this will go towards screening the breast of our potential patients who may develop breast cancer,” Molumi said.

Dr. Molumi concluded that with a mammogram, doctors can detect the cancer which can only be clinically visible three years later.