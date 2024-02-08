Oil Palm Shares Comes Timely

Northern Governor Gary Juffa who had been at the forefront of pushing the government for the shares of the dividend, was a happy man yesterday when he officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony in Popondetta.

Governor Juffa was persistent in securing K40 million through the shares from the Oil Palm dividend, part of which would be used for the project.

“The Oro provincial government has committed K14 to build a proper assembly building for the people of Oro where we can sit down and deliberate on matters that affect our province and how we can progress development in our province.

“I want to thank the provincial administration and the national government and the Members of my Provincial Executive Council and Assembly for their patience and understanding and contribution to making this project become a reality,” Governor Juffa said.

Provincial Administrator Trevor Magei said when the Assembly building was burnt down in 2008, everything in it was lost.

He said there were important documents and legislation that all went up in flames when the building was burnt down.

“It took us almost 15 years to struggle to look for funding to build a new one.”

Magei acknowledged Governor Juffa for securing the funding through the shares from the Oil Palm dividend.

“Thanks to Prime Minister James Marape and Kumul Consolidated Holdings, who were instrumental in doing research and finding out the status of our shares in the oil palm.”

“We are very fortunate to have the assistance of our Governor who was supportive of the entire process of securing these funds.”

Magei said the tendering process went through the provincial evaluation committee and the Provincial Procurement committee awarded China Railway Construction Group of Companies the contract and work is expected to commence on the 25th of February.”

He said the Governor anticipates delivering this Assembly building on the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence next year.

“We are working towards that target and although K14m has been identified as the initial cost, this may increase. The building will have offices for all our presidents, sector chairmen, appointment members and a public gallery,” Magei said.