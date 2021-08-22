Oil and Gas Discovered in Namatanai

Schnaubelt made the announcement at the launch of another Belhat Development Project at Pulmalum in Konoagil Local Level Government (LLG) recently.

He said an exploration company called Peak, carried out some work and discovered oil and gas that is five times bigger than that in Hides.

“It could be one of the biggest reserve in the world and the size of the oil and gas starts at Nambuto in Namatanai LLG and ends in Point Simun in Lihir Island.

“We have a chance to expand the development in the district if this exploration is confirmed.

“From the samples that have been received, about 1500 kilometers inside the sea, there was sign of oil and gas under the sea.

“We have a huge potential project at our door stops, if we don’t manage well, going forward or negotiate the right conditions on how much percentage of development comes to the district.

“We need to put the right people to negotiate and get as much shares as we can from the projects for our people,” Minister Schnaubelt said.

He also disclosed plans for Namatanai District Development Authority (NDDA) to start manufacturing water tanks and roofing irons in response to the high demand and need for water tanks and iron sheets to be distributed to the wards.

The MP also announced that the NDDA has funded K1.5 million for the pilot project of six-in-one classroom at Messi village, West Coast Sentral Namatanai District. Construction of the project is being carried out by the Namatanai Building and Civil, a construction company in the NDDA business arm.

“It’s a permanent classroom with solar panel, so that there will be fans and lights for students to study at night.

“This is the first modernized classrooms that the NDDA is building. It is expected to be opened in October this year,” he said.