OFP advocates against COVID-19 and GBV

The support to stop violence against women and children, raises awareness on domestic and gender based violence against women and children.

In line with this, OFP is planning to host a women’s championship to raise awareness on domestic and gender based violence against women and children next year to drive the message of stopping violence against women.

Millie said “We know domestic violence is happening everyday day where lives a lost and families a displaced and so, for us to incorporate the program is very important so that we play our part to share the message of stop violence against women’s and children through the sport of boxing”.

OFP is also emphasizing on the Niupla Pasin brought about by COVID-19, by training its boxers to run awareness on COVID-19 using Tok Pisin.

“Knowing that Covid-19 is here to stay, OFP decided that one way it could promote and carry out awareness on Covid-19 is to use it fighters to visit communities,” said Millie.

In the meantime, the OFP is among many sporting codes whose fights have been deferred or cancelled.

It is OFP’s hope that next year will bring more opportunities domestically and internationally.

Millie said besides the COVID-19 pandemic, its biggest challenge remains in financial constraints, as it tries to keep its programs going outside the ring.

“We are really struggling financially, knowing that COVID-19 has put a lot of strain, not just on us but other business as well. In order for us to roll out our programs we need sponsorship, and if the government can come on board and help us promote our programs, it is something we would really appreciate,” said Millie.