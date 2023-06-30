Officials certified in Project Management

The program aimed to train participants in developing project concept notes and funding proposals to access international climate finance.

Additionally, the officials took part in a five-week Green Growth Fellowship Program (GGFP) focused on providing green growth policy advisory support.

The Acting Managing Director of the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA), William Lakain, commended the participants and emphasized the importance of these programs in enhancing their knowledge and skills related to climate finance projects and sustainable development.

The programs were made possible through a partnership between the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), CCDA, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), and three universities in Papua New Guinea.

DFAT Australia, represented by Nic Jonsson, expressed pride in funding the programs and recognized their contribution to capacity building and climate change policy advice.

One participant, Priscilla Pep, highlighted the significance of these programs in developing new skills and staying competitive in the workplace.

Mr Lakain expressed gratitude to GGGI, the Australian High Commission, and the University of Papua New Guinea for their support in conducting these important programs.