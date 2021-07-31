Officers Get Certified

The volunteers from Baimuru attended a week training program organized by the RAA PNG Limited. The Airstrip Maintenance Officers were trained on the safety of the airstrip environment and maintaining their mowers.

The trainees also learnt the expectations of CASA in line with the advisory circular part 1396 why it is necessary. This includes the minimum standard requirements of airstrips in the country for unlicensed aerodromes.

Part of the AMO’s training covered areas in weather reporting, the different elements of weather and the different elements of the runway condition, reported daily to the RAA Call Centre.

RAA Safety Health Environment Quarantine Manager, Bobby Dara said to continue the maintenance of the airstrip to a minimum standard and requirement, the AMO’s are to be trained so they know what is required.

The trainer Nichola Kedek, who is the RAA Strategy and Public Affairs Officer said the volunteers did well in their training and wished them well.

The volunteers thanked the Member for Kikori, Soroi Eoe who initiated the rehabilitation of the airstrips, for his leadership in ensuring the Ihu Airstrip be opened once again after a 17-year closure.