Office sends condolences

Current registrar, Emmanuel Pok shared today that Late Dr. Gelu made significant improvement in the organization and spoke about what he believed in.

Pok shared that, Late Dr. Gelu started off well with Registry of Political Parties by developing political parties. When Late Dr Gelu joined the registry of political parties it was his first launching pad into directly contributing into policy making in this country.

“In the last conversation I had with him, he has really appreciated participation in the National General elections last year. This was one of the significant contributions in developing political parties one of the very important contribution as well is the Legislating of Women’s political participation,” said Pok.

“Late Dr. Gelu taught that by legislating women political participation will improve our democracy and restructure the registry of political parties, so that is what we are doing now,” he stated.

He added that Late Dr Gelu pulled in many key stakeholders and believed that Political parties are pillars of democracy and the need to institutionalize political parties.