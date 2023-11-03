Office furniture for police

The donation reflects Theodist’s efforts in supporting law enforcement agencies.

Furniture worth K10,000 was donated based on the need of the police stations.

Theodist CEO Kumar Baliah said the company prides itself in extending support to the police agencies to help them perform their duties effectively.

“We acknowledge the pivotal role that law enforcement officers play in our community and we resolute in supporting them with the necessary resources to perform their duties effectively,” Baliah said.

Gerehu Police Station Commander Hanson Tokally said the station was in dire need of upgrading its furniture and this donation came at the right time.

He said as the festive season is approaching, having this donation would ensure that his team of officers are equipped with better office desks and chairs, and make it easier for them to serve and protect the community.