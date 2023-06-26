Ocean-loving cadet excels

In just a few months since starting her cadetship, Topaz has already witnessed the advantages of her studies and participation in the Australia Awards program.

She acknowledges the program's high standards and appreciates the financial support she receives, enabling her to focus on her education.

Topaz aspires to emerge from the program as a mentally resilient individual, equipped with critical decision-making and thinking skills.

She believes that the cadetship presents an excellent opportunity for personal growth and aims to make the most of it.

"I aim to walk out of this program a more mentally strong person. A professional who applies critical decision making and thinking. I think this cadetship is really a good opportunity for me to achieve that," Topaz remarked.