Ocean Conservation Education

Originally declared by the United Nations in 2008, this annual observance serves as a platform to discuss the preservation of the world's beauty.

The United Nations emphasizes that the ocean is crucial to our existence, connecting, sustaining, and supporting all life forms. However, it warns that the health of the ocean is at a critical point, endangering the well-being of everything dependent on it.

The focus now is on collaborating to establish a new equilibrium with the ocean, one that no longer depletes its resources but instead revitalizes its vibrancy and fosters new life.

This year's World Oceans Day revolves around the theme "Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing." It aims to convey the urgent need for support for the ocean and raise awareness about the devastating impact on fish populations. The event calls for concerted efforts to restore the ocean's vibrance and establish a new balance in its ecosystems.

The ocean, covering over 70% of the planet, serves as a vital lifeline, sustaining not only humanity but also countless other organisms. It plays a crucial role in producing at least 50% of the world's oxygen, harboring the majority of earth's biodiversity, and providing essential protein for over a billion people worldwide.

Additionally, the ocean's economic significance is evident, as ocean-based industries are projected to employ around 40 million individuals by 2030.

Buk bilong Pikinini, an organization focused on early childhood education, joined the World Oceans Day celebrations to emphasize the importance of ocean protection. Through various activities, the students learned about the ocean, tides, and its inhabitants.

The event was particularly captivating for children who had never experienced the ocean or had limited access to technology at home. A program showcasing ocean animals left them mesmerized. The involvement of early childhood education is crucial in introducing children to issues that will profoundly impact their lives.