OC visits Salamaua high

Male students had turned the ablution facilities into temporary bedrooms following the burning down of two male dormitories in 2021.

After seeing an article on the situation, Chief Ombudsman, Richard Pagen, met with the Morobe Provincial Government and administration in late 2022 and directed them to resolve the situation.

Speaking during the OC’s second visit to Salamaua Provincial High on Friday, April 14th, Morobe Provincial Administrator, Max Brutan, said though he had only taken office in October 2022, the responsibility fell on him to source funding.

“Ombudsman Commission met with us from 9am until 5pm; that was the longest meeting I ever sat in throughout my career,” said Brutan. “The Ombudsman Commission told us, we don’t care how, find the money and complete the building before the students return to school.”

During that time, the Huon Gulf District Development Authority, under the newly-sworn in MP and chairman, Jason Peter, allocated K300,000 to the school.

“Last year the chief ombudsman came here and after his visit, he met me in Lae and talked about this, specifically touching on the dormitory,” said Peter, who is also the Minister for Community Development, Youth and Religion.

He wanted that before the 2023 academic year starts, the dormitories must be built and students can move in. So the K300,000 given was for the dormitory.

“The funds were released before school started; one month prior. Now that I’m here, I can see that nothing has started so wherever the funds have been diverted to, I’ll have to ask the district education manager about it.

“I also heard that the money was given to a local contractor who is from here, Kela Village, so we will need to find out where the money went.”

Chief Ombudsman Pagen, after acknowledging the media for exposing the students’ plight, said one of the Commission’s roles is to ensure that government services reach the people.

“No matter where you are, services from the government need to reach you because we are all the government’s people,” Pagen said. “And government is to provide our needs, our wants and all our services. And that is the first pillar that has brought us to Salamaua High School.”

Pagen however, was not satisfied with the construction of the dormitory, and spoke strongly on the need to follow process when awarding contracts.

Today, male students are still living in the ablution facilities, and have constructed makeshift double bunks while sarongs serve as their doors.

Before concluding their visit, the provincial administration presented K200,000 to the school. This means K500,000 in total has been given to Salamaua high to construct a dormitory; a task that is yet to be completed.