OC called to speed up process

Because of the national general elections, the Ombudsman Commission is controlling the expenditure and disbursement of public funds, pursuant to Section 27(4) of the Constitution.

“This is to avoid the current Member of Parliament from being tangled during the campaign period by disbursing public funds towards projects and services within their electorate,” said the watchdog.

“No funds will be released unless clearance has been sought from the Ombudsman Commission.

“The clearance of the expenditure might take about a day or two.”

This process, however, has hindered the flow of services, with Morobe’s provincial program advisor – education, Keith Tangui, highlighting that the division has been without funding since January.

“To effectively conduct operations in the province, the division needs K18 to K20 million per year,” Tangui said.

“The little money that was given to us is still with the Ombudsman Commission and with our Treasurer.

“What we have done is we’re borrowing money from our schools – which is illegal but we’re doing it.

“We’re borrowing money from schools to help us run the province, especially to take the Resumption of Duty Summary Sheet and then teachers’ record of attendance; all that to Waigani for salary processing, commencement of our new graduates, reinstatement of our teachers and reporting to TSC the number of deaths that have occurred.

“All these have to be channeled down in hard copies to Port Moresby.”

The Morobe education division is operating on credit basis, where they are also indebted to stationery suppliers.

The education sector’s vehicles also need fuel to run, with Tangui saying staff are digging into their own pockets to ensure their day-to-day operations continue.