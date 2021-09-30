Objections for proposed electoral boundaries

The multi-stakeholder committee returned to Lae following their public consultation on recommendations for boundary demarcations in July.

The EBC proposed to split Lae Open into two electorates; East and West Lae, and divide Bulolo Open into East and West Bulolo.

Leaders and members of the two affected electorates turned up to participate in the discussions. Among them were Huon Gulf MP, Ross Seymour, prominent Morobean and community leader, Benson Nablu, and former governor, Luther Wenge.

For both electorates, Acting Electoral Commissioner and committee chairman, Simon Sinai, said some have supported the proposed boundaries while others have refused.

“Displa yumi lukim olsem yumi aidentifaim sampla ol eria we ol man gat interest na tok nogat lo em, em mipla luksave lo em na take note. Na seim taim tu, ol i gim sampla proposal tingting blo ol,” he said. (We have identified areas where locals have an interest and have said no. At the same time, they have submitted their proposals.)

The acting electoral commissioner said from there, they will assess all the reports and make final recommendations for the major report that will be submitted to the National Executive Council.

“Insait lo ol disla progrem mipla mekim lo em na lo objection nau, mipla givim taget lo ol man lo ol mas luksave na givim tingting moa insait lo proposal ol i mekim…so mipla mas nogat hevi bihain sapos Palamen i passim olsem displa em tupla ilektreit lo Morobe – Lae Open na Bulolo ol ken kisim niupla ilektreit.” (In the objection phase of this program, we have set targets for stakeholders so they can take them into consideration when submitting their proposals… we don’t want any problems afterwards when Parliament has passed for the creation of the new electorates.)

The other three teams from the regions of Southern, New Guinea Islands and Highlands will put together their reports with the Momase team, maps will be redrawn and recommendations from stakeholders will be compiled, endorsed by NEC and submitted to Parliament.

(Residents having a look at the proposed electoral boundaries in the Lae Secondary School’s multipurpose hall)