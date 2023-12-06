O’Neill's case dismissed

The case was presided over by a five-men bench Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Gibbs Salika, Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi, Justices Panuel Mogish, Justices David Cannings and Justice Ere Kariko, ruled that the application by O’Neil question the appointment of Prime Minister in 2022 election is incompetent with the constitution and the organic law

O’Neil firstly applies under section 18 (1) of the constitution requesting the Supreme Court to interpret section 1 of the organic law on the calling of Parliament, and its application to the calling of Parliament after a general election.

Secondly, he requested for the Court to consider and determine whether section 63 of the organic law on the integrity of Political Parties and Candidates is unconstitutional.

Judging from his request, the Court made the following order: