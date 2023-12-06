O’Neill's case dismissed

The case was presided over by a five-men bench Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Gibbs Salika, Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi, Justices Panuel Mogish, Justices David Cannings and Justice Ere Kariko, ruled that the application by O’Neil question the appointment of Prime Minister in 2022 election is incompetent with the constitution and the organic law
O’Neil firstly applies under section 18 (1) of the constitution requesting the Supreme Court to interpret section 1 of the organic law on the calling of Parliament, and its application to the calling of Parliament after a general election.
Secondly, he requested for the Court to consider and determine whether section 63 of the organic law on the integrity of Political Parties and Candidates is unconstitutional.
Judging from his request, the Court made the following order:
- The application to dismiss for being incompetent is refused
- It is declared that the requirements of section 1 subsection 1 of the organic law on the calling of meetings of the parliament that the notice in the national Gazette fixing the time and date of the first meeting of the Parliament after the 2022 general election be published after the date fixed for the return of the wits was not complied with.
- It is declared that noncompliance with section 1 subsection (1) of the constitution on the calling of members of the Parliament in respect of the 2022 general election was in the circumstances of this case inconsequential.
- The applicant’s application for a declaration that the meeting of the Parliament on 9th August 2022 was unconstitutional, is refused.
- It is declared that section 1 (3) of the organic law on the calling of meetings of the Parliament is unconstitutional.
- The applicant’s application for a declaration that section 63 of the organic law on the integrity of Political Parties and candidates is unconstitutional, is refused.
- Application for a declaration for a decision that the election of the Prime Minister at the meeting of the Parliament on 9th August 2022 was unconstitutional is refused.
- All other relief sought by the applicant is refused.
- Subject to any specific cost orders made during the proceedings, the parties shall bear their own cost.