O’Neill testifies at UBS CoI

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the controversial Union Bank of Switzerland loan will commence it's two days public hearing starting today, Tuesday 30th of March at the Apec House in Port Moresby.

The inquiry will see witnesses presenting evidences of the processes and procedures followed by the government of Papua New Guinea in obtaining the off-shore loan from the Union Bank of Switzerland and other related transactions.

Former Chief Justice, Sir Salamo Injia will head the the inquiry from Port Moresby while Commissioner Margaret White will facilitate the evidences of some witnesses from a venue in Brisbane, Australia via video conference.