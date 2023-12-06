O’Neill respects Court decision

The Court ruled that while there were breaches of the Constitution in the last election, they have ultimately ruled not to intervene in the Parliamentary election of the Prime Minister.

“Of course, I am disappointed that the decision did not go our way and that the serious breaches of our Constitution occurred, but I will respect the ruling of the Supreme Court made this morning in Waigani.”

As per Court records, the Court declared that the requirement of section 1(1) of the Organic Law on the Calling of Meetings of the Parliament that the notice in the National Gazette fixing the time and date of the first meeting of the Parliament after the 2022 general election be published, after the date fixed for the return of the Writs was not complied with.

It is declared noncompliance with section 1 (1) of the Organic Law on the Calling of Meetings of the Parliament in respect of the 2022 general election was in circumstances of this case inconsequential.

“Subsequently the Court refused my application to declare the first meeting of Parliament on the 9th of August 2022 as unconstitutional.”

However, the Court also declared that the section 1 (3) of the Organic Law on the Calling of Meetings of the Parliament is Unconstitutional.

“I know many of you will find this very confusing that the Court would rule in my favour that matters were unconstitutional but then still rule that the election of the Prime Minister was okay.”

“My layman’s interpretation is that the Court has chosen to state that the election was unconstitutional but not to intervene in the Parliament process stating that just because it was unconstitutional does not mean that changing the events would have led to a different outcome.

“The Courts have handed down the ruling today that the breaches of our Constitution did not have a consequence on the election of the Prime Minister on the 9th of August 2022,” O’Neill said in a statement.

“I wish to thank my legal team and supporters for their unwavering dedication and professionalism to uphold our Constitution by having the last election tested by the Supreme Court.”