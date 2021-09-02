O’Neill Defends Blacklock

O’Neill further claimed that Blacklock’s arrest was ‘silly and unnecessary’ intimidation of innocent professional by Police and the Minister for Justice who has now become the complainant even though he is not a party to the employment contract.

He further explained that the parties including PNG Power Board and employee Carolyn Blacklock have signed after consent from shareholder Kumul Consolidated Holdings and approval by the National Executive Council of the acting appointment.

However, Police investigators alleged that in August 2018, Blacklock and the Chairman of PNG Power Limited, Peter Nupiri, conspired to fabricate a contract of employment for Blacklock for the position of Acting MD, without approval from the PNG Power and Kumul Consolidated Holdings boards and the NEC.

The investigators alleged that she was never duly appointed to the substantive position of MD of PNG Power Limited, nor did the PNG Power Limited and Kumul Consolidated Holdings boards or NEC resolve for the PNG Power chairman to enter in a contract of employment with her.

Meanwhile, O’Neill said what is happening (Blacklock’s arrest) now was a clear political ‘witch hunting’ of people for political gain by politicians.

He added that this is a clear example of a failing state where the rule of law and fairness is thrown out the window for political power.