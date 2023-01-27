O’Neill calls fresh start for SHP

O’Neill made the call when speaking at the provincial assembly meeting on Thursday 26th January 2023 in Mendi town.

The occasion was significant as O’Neill and Prime Minister James Marape for the first time met and discussed matters of interest to the province putting aside political indifferences.

“Me lida blo Ialibu Pangia for 20 years nau me go 25 years, taim ol lusim me taim, bai me retire na stap. But tingting blo me na nambawan priority blo me olsem lida em lo servim ol manmeri, em blo servim province blo yumi.

“Em tasol, me nogat narapla interest lo bagarapim wanpla man, bagarapim narapla lo aspirations blo ol lo politics, wok or business.”

“Today yumi mas tanim page blo yumi lo Southern Highlands. Yumi mas gat niupla start.”

He told the assembly meeting that many problems and issues in the province were caused by leaders themselves.

O’Neill added that the prime responsibility of leaders is to serve the people because they have been given the mandate to represent them.

“Governor yu yet na planti lo yumi sidaon lo hia, yumi kamap lida blo displa province lo planti years nau. Planti heavy insait lo province em yumi ol lida man tasol statim (Governor, you and many of us here have been leaders of Southern Highlands for a long time. Many issues in the province are created by us leaders)

“Yumi noken blamim ol manmeri blo yumi, em ol gutpla lain. Nau yumi sidaon lo hia, yumi mas takim ownership lo ol displa hevi insait lo community na province blo yumi (We must not blame our people but as leaders, we must take ownership of the problems in the province.)

“Yumi mas wok bung wantem lo mekim sure olsem sidaon blo ol manmeri mas stap orait. So sampla taim, taim yumi wokim sampla decision blo wok wantem ol man, sampla taim bai yu gat lilik opposition (We must all unite and work together for the betterment of our people.)

“Narapla brata bai tok nogat displa ino rait. Yu kisim tingtiong na wokim decision, noken belhat nating nating.

“But mandate blo ol manmeri em narapla samting, yumi mas respectim. Mandate em vote na respect na sidaon na toktok blo ol manmeri

“Whether you councilor or president or member or yu gavana, yumi stap lo mak lo representim ol manmeri lo ples.

“Displa em no wanpla birth right blo me na me kamap lida olsem memba na lida, tasol em ol man meri makim me.

“We are here to serve them.”

The former prime minister urged the provincial leaders to put aside their political differences and focus on serving the people.

O’Neill also urged Governor Powi to bring back essential government services like the Treasury office and public servants back to Mendi.

“Karim olgeta samting go lo Mosbi, Mosbi inp ples blo yumi. Yumi stap lo ples na wokim paia even haus nogut tu, em ol man bai respectim yumi.

“Haus bai warm na stap na ol manmeri kam tu ol bai hamamas na kam stap wantem yumi.”