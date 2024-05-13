NZ’s commitment to PNG

The New Zealand delegation met with their Papua New Guinea counterparts to discuss and define how it can collaborate with PNG.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justin Tkatchenko, mentioned some of the agreements and partnerships they need to strengthen.

“We have agreed that we must have more consultation in our annual meetings. We want to make sure that what we agree upon gets done. We will be reviewing PNG and New Zealand statement of partnership, which covers a broad spectrum of initiatives, programs and activities like education, health, immigration, infrastructure and many others.”

Tkatchenko continued stating that the meeting spoke of increasing and strengthening the defense cooperation, an agreement in Trade and Investment, Direct flights from PNG to New Zealand, expanding in the Agriculture industry to and sell more PNG Products in NZ.

The bilateral talks also had conversations in the increase in Recognized Seasonal Employers (RSE) in NZ, PNG to recruit RSE liaising officers and have them based at the PNG High Commission in NZ and continue on the Electrification program of PNG signed between NZ, Japan, USA and continue to educating diplomats oversees.

Tkatchenko shared that PNG treasures and appreciates the collaboration and New Zealand is a partner of choice and have been since independence.

“We covered a lot of areas today and have to work on in the future. We will work towards contributing towards New Zealand’s commitment and that is about supporting PNG’s development priority. We have committed to working with PNG on shared issues within the region including climate change, security and economic resilience. Also, other aspects which we wish to be a part of,” said Deputy PM Peters.

Mr Peters also announced several of their partnerships and funding towards some of the initiatives and projects in Papua New Guinea.

“It’s a time to announce the $17million to the Buka Solar upgrade project. Also, the joint partnership with another project of peace building in Hela Southern Highlands Province and the Centre for Eye Health in Port Moresby.

Minister Winston was with several of New Zealand’s members of parliament including Minister for Climate Change Simon Watts, Health Minister and Minister for Pacific People Dr. Shane Reti, Former Minister for Trade David Parker and New Zealand government officials.

PNG is the second stop for the New Zealand delegation’s five-country tour around Melanesia before heading to their last stop on the island country of Tuvalu.