NVS Online Recruitment

The launch of this app is in commemoration of 31 years of volunteerism in the country.

Developed by Omie Consultants, the application is available on Playstore and can be downloaded with ease for use. The design of the app as described by the app developer representative, Albert Arija as “user-friendly” hosts two different online recruitment and registrations forms, the Partner Organization Application and Volunteer Expression of Interest Application.

Arija said it took eight months to develop the app.

NVSPNG Program Director, Jacqueline Krewanty said, “To make 12th July 2021 a memorable one for us, we have decided to launch our first online application form. These electronic application forms will gradually phase out our manual forms and can be easily accessed online.”

Krewanty commended the tireless efforts of every volunteer in the country and acknowledged the importance of utilizing technology to ensure efficiency in organizations.

She added that the newly launched online recruitment app will greatly cut down on their paper usage, shorten the time taken to sort through hundreds of volunteer applications and make reporting more efficient.

Since established in 1990 by an Act of Parliament, NVSPNG has recruited, trained and placed over 500 volunteers in key areas of service in society from the informal sector to the highly structured.

The volunteers can go from helping a family plant a yam garden, to participating in major national organized events like the South Pacific Games.

Volunteer Natalyn Kesembie served her 24-month assignment in Usino Bundi District, Madang Province.

Kesembie trained women in basic life skills.

She said a lot of challenges faced was due to the lack of funding. Logistical and transport issues and the distance in which one would need to travel to reach the areas in which they served, is tiring.

Meantime, NVSPNG will still be utilizing the current manual form of recruitment whilst doing awareness on the newly launched app.

Recruitment for batch 19 volunteers is currently underway and the organization will use this as a guiding exercise for future improvements on the app.