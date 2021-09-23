Nusalava School Launches Projects

The New Ireland Government led by Governor Sir Julius Chan, Deputy Sammy Missen, PEC members and Education CEO Apelis Benson set foot on the Island to attend the official opening of five impact projects yesterday.

The impact projects included two student dormitories allowing students from the nearby Islands to be accommodated on the school grounds, a school hall and two teachers’ houses.

“Nusalava you have put to shame schools in town who only came up with one project with the same amount of funding we gave to you. Liklik money tasol bigpla wok yupla makim. I see a group of proud people because you have achieved so much with the little you have. You are the roots of this generation,” said Sir Julius.

Head teacher Kepas Otnil said it was not easy because of the remoteness of the Island.

“We had to use coral to make the cement foundation and the cost of boat hire is very expensive but standing here I am very proud that together with my school board and parents and citizens contributions we were able to complete these projects,” said Mr Otnil.

CEO for Education Benson Apelis congratulated the school for being the first in New Ireland to produce so many projects using the limited funding as well as submitting its acquittal report on the day of the official opening.

Projects officer Jenny Tamela conveyed that the Tigak Islands have received a total of over K1.18 million worth of projects through the New Ireland Government.