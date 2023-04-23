Nursing, a rewarding profession

The Governor expressed the Minister's gratitude for the invitation to the ceremony and praised the graduates' determination, courage, and commitment to becoming nurses, which is particularly admirable given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nursing is a rewarding profession that is often overlooked by society. It is only right that nurses deserve medals for bravery, compassion, and professionalism. The presentation of diplomas for the 26 nurses at the West New Britain School of Nursing, speaks volumes.

Governor Muthuvel continued that nurses work alongside God and that working with Him is an incredible privilege. He also emphasized that trained nurses have become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking place beside physicians and pastors.

Governor Muthuvel shared from the speech, Minister Polye’s strategic plan for the digitalization of the higher education sector in Papua New Guinea, including nursing education. He aims to transform the traditional way of learning and teaching into digital to maximize the benefits for patient care.

The minister acknowledged the growing presence of artificial intelligence and robotic systems in the nursing profession and the increasing dependence on telehealth and virtual models of care, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasized that nursing colleges must immediately transform into a digitally enabled profession to respond to the complex global challenges facing health systems and society.

Meantime, the 26 new nurses now embark on their new career path in contributing to the health and wellbeing of their community.