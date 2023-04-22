Nupiri cleared of charges

In October 2022, Police confirmed the arrest of the unsuccessful candidate for the Southern Highlands Regional Seat, Peter Nupiri with charges over allegations of election related crimes.

Nupiri from Olea village, Mendi, Southern Highlands was said to have communicated with individuals to destroy about 200 ballot boxes that were stored at the police station in Mendi.

However, the Waigani District Court on Thursday April 20 cleared Nupiri of election related violence during the 2022 National General Elections. District Court Magistrate Danny Wakikura cleared Nupiri on the two charges of damage to property and willful interruption of national elections due to insufficient evidence presented to court by the police.

Nupirir expressed relief regarding this court decision.

“I’m relieved at the moment. The police pursued the matter that did not have enough evidence to prosecute me,” said Nupiri.

He expressed disappointment and says this experience has subjected him to ridicule, only to be cleared of the charges.

Nupiri appealed to the police to properly investigate, arrest bring to justice those responsible for the incident.

In addition, Nupiri says he is now focused on two elections petitions filed by him against the current sitting Governor of Southern Highlands Province on the special circumstances declaration that saw him win the seat.

“Trial date has been set for July 3rd to July 27th. We have all the summons, all the paperwork in place. We’re looking forward to that.”

He further appealed to his supporters, “I want to appeal to my supporters to remain focused and continue to maintain peace and order in our communities while we pursue these matters in court.”